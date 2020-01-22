Kybrien Jamerson is on the board.
The 2021 Longview outside linebacker picked up his first offer on Wednesday, hearing from Kansas. Jamerson, a first-team 11-6A selection, announced the offer on his Twitter page.
I am Extremely Blessed To Have Received My 1st Offer from Kansas 🔴🔵@KU_Football @JoshuaEargle @Lobo_Football pic.twitter.com/aF0UaqqsY0— ❸ Kybo Jamerson ❸ (@Kybo3x) January 23, 2020
Jamerson, a physical and vocal presence at 6-2, 205, started as a junior for the Lobo defense, finishing with 58 tackles, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 PBUs and a FF.
It was a two-offer day for the Lobo Class of 2021 as running back Kaden Meredith picked up an offer earlier Wednesday.
Longview 2021 running back Kaden Meredith has been putting in the work and patiently waiting.