Longview vs. Mesquite Horn
Longview vs. Mesquite Horn Friday, October 11, 2019, in Mesquite. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Kybrien Jamerson is on the board.

The 2021 Longview outside linebacker picked up his first offer on Wednesday, hearing from Kansas. Jamerson, a first-team 11-6A selection, announced the offer on his Twitter page.

Jamerson, a physical and vocal presence at 6-2, 205,  started as a junior for the Lobo defense, finishing with 58 tackles, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 PBUs and a FF.

It was a two-offer day for the Lobo Class of 2021 as running back Kaden Meredith picked up an offer earlier Wednesday.

Follow Hayden Henry on Twitter: @hayden_h