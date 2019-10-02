Longview quarterback Haynes King's latest accolade is a national one.
King will be presented with an honorary game jersey commemorating his selection to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Lobo Coliseum. The event is open to the public and attendees are being asked to park in the upper level coliseum parking lot off Hawkins Parkway.
The 2020 Under Armour All-American Game is set for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and will be televised live on ESPN2.
King recently moved to 31-1 as the starting quarterback for the Lobos, who are 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 11-6A action after a 49-3 win over Rockwall.
The Texas A&M commit finished with a career-high six touchdowns, including five on the ground in a six-carry, 93-yard night. That gives King over 1,000 rushing yard in his career for Longview at an 8.8 yard-per-carry mark.
King is 52-of-98 for 761 yards with three touchdowns this season and has 210 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
To date, King is 365-of-608 passing for 6,596 yards with 69 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his Lobo career.
He's also averaging 45.4 yards per punt in 2019.
Longview is open this week before resuming 11-6A action at Mesquite Horn on Oct. 11.