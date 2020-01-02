Haynes King has turned in a strong week in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game.

It caps tonight at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

King, who will wear No. 10 for Team Savage, won the skills challenge earlier this week and has turned in a solid week in practice.

King was presented his game jersey on Wednesday night from Team Savage coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.

