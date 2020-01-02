Haynes King has turned in a strong week in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game.
It caps tonight at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
The nation’s ultimate display of high school football talent. Tune into @espn 2 tonight at 6 PM to 👀 the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ @AllAmericaGame 📺 #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/gD4MethPUE— Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 2, 2020
King, who will wear No. 10 for Team Savage, won the skills challenge earlier this week and has turned in a solid week in practice.
Texas A&M signee Haynes King ranks as the top QB on his team from Day 2 of @AllAmericaGame practicehttps://t.co/Q3coFViRzF pic.twitter.com/V6R1xYCIi2— GigEm247 (@GigEm247) December 31, 2019
King was presented his game jersey on Wednesday night from Team Savage coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.