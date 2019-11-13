Jordan McClain had choices when it came to her future, the first being the sport in which she wanted to pursue at the next level and then which college she wanted to attend.
The process ended on Wednesday with McClain, a multi-sport standout at Longview, signing to continue her softball career at the University of Houston.
"It's been a lot of work and knowing that I'm signing, I'm full of emotions and it's tough to explain," McClain said. "I was waiting for that moment to sign my name for a long time."
Houston offered McClain, who batted .543 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 43 runs scored with 36 stolen bases in 38 attempts as a junior, in early October and she committed quickly.
"I started playing softball when I was 5," McClain said. "My motivation has always been my mom and step-dad and those two kept me going every day. Something told me not to give up and I feel like I'm destined to be playing this sport. I'm nothing but grateful."
McClain, who was named the District 11-6A Defensive Player of the Year, chose Houston over Baylor.
"I just fell in love instantly," she said. "I really enjoyed my visit, saw the city and loved the atmosphere, the coaches and everything about it."
A four-year starter, McClain is an all-around player for the Lady Lobos, who return several players from 2019's playoff roster.
"She came in super talented as a freshman and just had that natural athletic ability," Lady Lobo head coach Talesha Roberts said. "She's grown as a leader and has realized the impact she can have on her team by making adjustments to her game to help everyone around her get better. She's done that."
A switch-hitter, McClain said she's working on transitioning to batting right handed and Roberts said she envisions her as a utility player or in the outfield at Houston.
But first, unfinished business awaits this spring.
"I'm excited for this season and I feel like we could go far," McClain said. "All of us grew up together, grew up in the game so we have a strong bond and chemistry along with a lot of talent."