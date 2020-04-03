Jalen Hale didn't wait long to make an impact once he entered high school.
His first varsity catch for the Class 6A Longview Lobos went for a touchdown and then his freshman campaign was full of accolades on the basketball court.
First catch + first touchdown for Longview 2023 WR Jalen Hale (6-2, 170). Might want to remember that name. #txhsfb https://t.co/Qt1pSYNRAq pic.twitter.com/KUXOKvnrUo— Hayden Henry (@hayden_h) September 28, 2019
On Friday, the 2023 wide receiver landed his first offer with a splash with an SEC program.
Arkansas reached out to the 6-3, 175-pound standout on Friday, according to Lobo head coach John King. Hale reported the offer on his personal Twitter page.
After having A great conversation with Coach Stepp I’m Beyond blessed and excited to receive my 1st offer from the University Of Arkansas ! #WPS 🐗 #johnking #jonwritt @coachjstepp pic.twitter.com/5b0fixD1wl— Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) April 3, 2020
Hale hauled in a 12-yard touchdown score from Lobo quarterback Haynes King in Longview's district-opening game against Rockwall this past season. He finished the football season with 7 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yard catch-and-score run. Check out his hudl highlights here.
On the basketball court, Hale worked his way into a starting role for the Lobos and finished with 11-6A and All-East Texas Newcomer of the year honors.
Hale played in 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He had a season-high 22 points against Mesquite and 11 rebounds against Birdville with two double-doubles on the season.
This offseason, the freshman has attended a Rivals camp as well as the Next Level Top 100 showcase.