Jalen Hale didn't wait long to make an impact once he entered high school.

His first varsity catch for the Class 6A Longview Lobos went for a touchdown and then his freshman campaign was full of accolades on the basketball court.

On Friday, the 2023 wide receiver landed his first offer with a splash with an SEC program.

Arkansas reached out to the 6-3, 175-pound standout on Friday, according to Lobo head coach John King. Hale reported the offer on his personal Twitter page.

Hale hauled in a 12-yard touchdown score from Lobo quarterback Haynes King in Longview's district-opening game against Rockwall this past season. He finished the football season with 7 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yard catch-and-score run. Check out his hudl highlights here.

Longview vs. North Garland
Longview’s Jalen Hale draws a foul as he takes a shot during Friday’s December 27, 2019 game against North Garland. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

On the basketball court, Hale worked his way into a starting role for the Lobos and finished with 11-6A and All-East Texas Newcomer of the year honors.

Hale played in 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He had a season-high 22 points against Mesquite and 11 rebounds against Birdville with two double-doubles on the season.

This offseason, the freshman has attended a Rivals camp as well as the Next Level Top 100 showcase.

