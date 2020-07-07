Beaumont West Brook vs Longview
Kamden Perry and Jephaniah Lister head to the sideline after the coin toss as the Longview Lobos take on Beaumont West Brook during the Calss 6A Division II state championship game, on Saturday December 22, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

If you find yourself at the house on the couch and need some thrilling, dramatic and emotional entertainment tonight, then you're in luck.

In primetime tonight on Fox Sports Southwest, the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state championship game between Longview and Beaumont West Brook will air at 7 p.m. and again at midnight.

If you were one of the 48,000-plus fans that attended the game, this re-air might not be as nervewracking as that historic day at AT&T Stadium.

Or maybe it will.

You can also relive all of the News-Journal's coverage right here:

Henry: They all bleed Lobo Green

Longview's journey is more than a 16-0 season that brought home the first state title in 81 years with a 35-34 win over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A, Division II title on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

