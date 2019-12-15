Texas made a late push and big impact on Longview standout defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch.
After picking up an offer from the Longhorns on December 2, Goram-Welch verbally committed to continuing his football career at Texas on Sunday night after taking an official visit in Austin.
He announced the decision via Twitter.
Excited to announce that I am committed and will be enrolling early to the University of Texas🤘🏻#Hookem pic.twitter.com/wD7VeAY3bG— J. Sawyer Goram-Welch (@goram_welch) December 16, 2019
Goram-Welch, who was previously committed to Oklahoma State after picking up an offer from the Cowboys in August, will sign on Wednesday and enroll early with the Longhorns.
A two-year standout for the Lobos, Goram-Welch (6-4, 290) finished with 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 64 tackles for the 11-1 Lobos in 2019.
As a junior, Goram-Welch finished the season with 65 tackles, 15 sacks, five tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for the 16-0 2018 Class 6A, Division II state champions.
Goram-Welch committed to Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys over SMU and Illinois, in October.