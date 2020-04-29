This spring was always going to be a big one for Longview freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale.
Although college coaches aren't seeing Hale live in-person on the recruiting trail right now, his tape is showing them enough.
Hale picked up his second overall offer -- and second Power 5 conference offer -- on Wednesday from Kansas, he reported on his Twitter account.
Extremely Blessed to say I have to have received my 2nd offer to Kansas University ‼️🔴🔵 @KU_EJones @CoachWritt @coachjohnking @GPowersScout pic.twitter.com/v21ARtMaVZ— Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) April 29, 2020
Arkansas first offered the 2023 dual-sport athlete on April 3.
Hale (6-3, 175) hauled in a 12-yard touchdown score from Lobo quarterback Haynes King in Longview's district-opening game against Rockwall this past season. He finished the football season with 7 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 61-yard catch-and-score run. Check out his hudl highlights here.
On the basketball court, Hale worked his way into a starting role for the Lobos and finished with 11-6A and All-East Texas Newcomer of the year honors.
Hale played in 34 games for the Lobos and averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He had a season-high 22 points against Mesquite and 11 rebounds against Birdville with two double-doubles on the season.
Earlier this year, Hale recorded a 9-11 broad jump in the Lobos' offseason program.