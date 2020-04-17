Kaden Meredith and Kybrien Jamerson's football careers started together in the park as young kids in Longview and have continued all the way through high school.
That journey together will continue at the next level as well.
Both the 2021 Longview Lobo standouts gave verbal pledges to UTSA and first-year head coach and East Texas native Jeff Traylor on Friday.
The duo, who have picked up offers together throughout the spring as well as trained together while the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down school, are the first two commitments to Traylor's 2021 Roadrunner class, according to 247Sports' Gabe Brooks.
As a junior for the Lobos, Meredith, who was a unanimous selection on the District 11-6A team, finished with 1,646 yards on 183 carries and 20 touchdowns, adding six catches for 102 yards and a kickoff return touchdown.
That strong season followed an 11.2 yards per carry mark with 12 touchdowns as a sophomore for Meredith on Longview's 16-0, Class 6A, DII state championship team.
Meredith has 16 reported offers, including Kansas, Southern Miss, ULM, Arkansas State, Hawaii and New Mexico.
Jamerson, a physical and vocal presence at 6-2, 205, started as a junior for the Lobo defense, finishing with 58 tackles, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 PBUs and a FF. Jamerson has seven reported offers, including Kansas, Southern Miss and ULM.
This story will be updated