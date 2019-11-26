King DCTF Cover
Buy Now

Longview's Haynes King was revealed as the cover photo for DCTF's Texas Rising recruiting issue on Tuesday. You can order your copy here.

 TexasFootball.com

Longview quarterback Haynes King was revealed as the cover boy for Dave Campbell's Texas Football's recruiting guide on Tuesday.

King, a Texas A&M commit, finished his Lobo career with a 37-2 record as a starter for the Lobos, including numerous school records and statewide accolades. King finished 436-of-726 passing for 7,727 yards with 86 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and had 1,311 rushing yards on 148 carries and 20 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass as well in his career and averaged 43.4 yards per punt as a senior.

He will sign in December and enroll this January at Texas A&M after competing in the Under Armour All-America game.

DCTF Texas Rising is schedule for a December release. You can order your copy here.

Follow Hayden Henry on Twitter: @hayden_h