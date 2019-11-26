Longview quarterback Haynes King was revealed as the cover boy for Dave Campbell's Texas Football's recruiting guide on Tuesday.
REVEALED: The cover of the 2019 recruiting edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, featuring Longview QB and Texas A&M commit Haynes King!Inside, we profile more than 400 prospects in Texas, from the Class of 2020 to the Class of 2023!GET YOURS: https://t.co/MSs8lI1WtF pic.twitter.com/QTPwRJNfP0— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) November 26, 2019
King, a Texas A&M commit, finished his Lobo career with a 37-2 record as a starter for the Lobos, including numerous school records and statewide accolades. King finished 436-of-726 passing for 7,727 yards with 86 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and had 1,311 rushing yards on 148 carries and 20 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass as well in his career and averaged 43.4 yards per punt as a senior.
He will sign in December and enroll this January at Texas A&M after competing in the Under Armour All-America game.
DCTF Texas Rising is schedule for a December release. You can order your copy here.