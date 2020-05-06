Longview head coach John King recently sat down and talked a little bit of everything on a podcast with local ties that looks to bring the best of the best from the coaching profession.
The podcast -- Coach & Doc -- is co-hosted by Dr. Hunter Taylor, a White Oak graduate who coached at Spring Hill as well as Baylor. Dr. Taylor is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Mississippi (UM) who works with teachers, coaches, and administrators from across the state. His writing and research focuses on how the “Effective Coach” is one of the best leadership models in and outside of education.
King talked a little bit of everything -- from coaching his son, Haynes, as well as winning the 2018 state championship and what it was like working with legendary coach Pat Collins.
It's a quick, must-listen for Lobo fans.
You can hear the interview here.