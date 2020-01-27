There were memories, laughs and, despite a heads up that they weren't going to happen, tears on Monday as the Lobos wrapped up the 2019 season at its annual football banquet.
"This is a special group that will live on in Lobo football history forever," head coach John King said, before going on with stats and accomplishments such as a 27-game win streak, a three-year sweep of East Texas programs and, oh yeah, the 2018 Class 6A, Division II state championship.
Tyshawn Taylor and Haynes King were named permanent team captains while Drew Beltran and Kaden Meredith were named the Defensive and Offensive MVPs. All four honors were voted on by the team.
Other awards given out included:
- Scholastic: Drew Beltran
- Academic All-State: Drew Beltran, Haynes King, Michael Mavhunga, Sawyer Goram-Welch, Owen Kuenemann, Parker Cox, Raul Torrez and Syre Moore
- Iron Man: Kaden Meredith
- SporTyler Chamber of Commerce: Parker Cox
- Frank Lebus Scholarship: Drew Beltran and Kyas Moore
- Alvin Khoury Scholarship: Drew Beltran and Parker Cox
King also handled a bit of news in regards to his own future with Haynes enrolled at Texas A&M.
"I'm tired of being asked this," he said. "I'm not going anywhere. Now I know that may disappoint some of you but I'm here until I'm dead or fired. There's no other place I'd rather be."
King also spoke towards the future with 27 lettermen and seven starters coming back for the 2020 season.
"Offseason is underway and has been good so far," he said. "We'll see y'all in the morning."
Another bit of future news: Longview will open the 2020 season against Temple at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, King said.
The finale of Monday's banquet included tributes from members of the 2020 class to their coaches, including videos from King in College Station and Goram-Welch in Austin.
And maybe a few tears as well.