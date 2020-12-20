Longview head coach John King has always talked about the five or six plays that change the course of a game.
The Lobos found those plays on Friday night against Lancaster and cashed in.
Deemed an 'underdog' by some, Longview turned in a prototypical playoff performance against the No. 3 Tigers in a 56-20 win at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite by hitting timely plays offensively (see Jalen Hale, Kaden Meredith), creating negative plays on defense (see defensive line) and executing in the kicking game.
Now, another true underdog game: No. 1 Denton Ryan.