Longview head coach John King made his way past the endzone where the offensive line was working and went to coaching this past week as the Lobos went to work preparing for West Monroe.
Those offensive line roots run deep into Louisiana.
West Monroe became a Louisiana powerhouse -- winning eight state championships from 1993 through 2011 and appearing in 13 overall -- under hall of fame head coach Don Shows.
Shows was coaching the offensive line at Northwestern State University in the late 80s when he told a player that was in one of his classes that he was heading to West Monroe.
"I never will forget, I was taking a class that he was teaching the day he took the job as West Monroe," Longview head coach John King said. "I was kind of in disbelief."
King was a four-year starter -- three under Shows -- on the offensive line at Northwestern State and a 1990 All-American selection at center. King has long been recognized for his offensive line coaching, something he quickly credits to Shows, who went on to a 273-48 record as the Rebel head coach. That's an 85 percent win mark.
"He was a man that taught me a lot about the game of football and about offensive line play," King said. "He was a major factor in my coaching tree and the relationship I had with him is something I will carry with me.
"He was a master motivator and he could get something out of nothing."
King, who boasts an 83 percent record as a head coach, went on to coach at Ouachita Parish in Louisiana, just outside of West Monroe, in the 1990s.
"We played them every year so I'm familiar with what kind of program they have," King said. "I've got a lot of friends on their staff that still remain from those days and a lot of coaching friends in the area.
"We're quite familiar with them and have a lot of respect for what they've been able to do as a program. The number of championships they've won is impressive but it's really about how they do things as a whole."
Shows stepped down as head coach after the 2013 season and longtime defensive coordinator and current head coach Larry Arledge took over. Shows died in March 2014 at 74.
Arledge is 63-8-1 as a head coach. 88 percent.
"The stability of their program is what makes them go," King said. "Coach Arledge had been such a big part of their success as their defensive coordinator and I think the majority of their staff stated intact. They've changed a few things schematic-wise but they're still the same old West Monroe Rebels in terms of being a well-coached, disciplined and physical football team."
At the center of it all, West Monroe's success and brand of football, is Shows.
Much of the same could be said about Longview as well.