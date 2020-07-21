Lobo football is delayed but still on this fall with the UIL's announcement on changes to the 2020-21 athletic seasons on Tuesday morning.
Longview's schedule, for the most part, remains in tact, Lobo head coach John King said.
A season-opening date with Temple, which was schedule to be a part of the UIL's celebration of 100 years of football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, is still on, King said. He confirmed that with Temple head coach Scott Stewart on Tuesday morning.
The game is set for Sept. 25, a day after the UIL permitted Week 1 games for Class 6A and 5A. The location, however, is to be determined but AT&T Stadium, pending availability, remains an option, King said.
The only date that is questionable for the Lobos is an Oct. 16 date with West Monroe, Louisiana due to interstate travel. The game, the second of a two-year agreement, was scheduled for Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
No changes to Longview's district schedule were made as of Tuesday. The Lobos are set to compete in District 7-5A, DI this fall.
The Lobos have home games against Wylie East (Oct. 30), Highland Park (Nov. 6) and McKinney North (Nov. 27) this season.
Longview will be allowed to continue voluntary summer strength and conditioning as it has. On Aug. 3, the originally-scheduled start date for fall practices, teams are allowed up to two hours of sport-specific skill training.
The first day for fall practice is now Sept. 7 and the Lobos will scrimmage Texas High on Sept. 17 before the season opener on Sept. 25.
The schedule, like most things in 2020, is subject to change.