Tyshawn Taylor brought an energetic and dominant presence to the field as a two-year starter for the Longview Lobos.
The offers are starting to roll in for the 2020 linebacker.
Finally.
Taylor announced three offers on Friday, hearing from Southern Arkansas, West Texas A&M and Arkansas Tech. He announced the offers on Twitter.
This past week, Taylor said he had been hearing from several programs and expects a few more this spring.
Former Lobo and Incarnate Word receiver Kamden Perry summed it up perfectly:
My boy finally getting some love🙏 should have been had that💯 https://t.co/e02Nv63TkS— Kamden Perry (@kamdenperry12) December 20, 2019
A two-year starter for the Lobos, Taylor was a key member of Longview's defense in the 2018 state title run and the 2019 season.
Taylor finished with 240 career tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three passes broken up and four forced fumble, one of which Lobo fans will remember for quite some time.
Check out Taylor's senior season highlights here.