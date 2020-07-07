Mancha
Longview athletic director John King chats with Jesus Mancha on Tuesday. Mancha was released from the hospital earlier in the day after a long battle with COVID-19.

 Hayden Henry/News-Journal Photo

If you heard a few quick bursts of a train horn in the middle of Longview on Tuesday night, no need to be alarmed.

The Lobos were just welcoming one of their own home.

Longview athletic director John King and a host of Lobo coaches and supporters welcomed home Jesus Mancha on Tuesday after the LHS graduate was released from after conquering a long battle with COVID-19.

It was all smiles all the way around as the Lobo family drove by the Mancha residence for a quick visit.

And yes, the train horn.

