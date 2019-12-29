A box sat untouched in the King's garage for the better part of eight years until earlier in December.
One day, Haynes King just needed something to do.
"I pulled in the driveway one day and he had got on of those nets that we got him when he was 10 years old out and was hitting golf balls in the front yard," John King said. "That box was probably covered in dust."
Haynes took a little break from football following Longview's exit in the postseason, his last game as the Lobo quarterback.
The break, for both Haynes and John, didn't last long.
Both Kings arrived in Orlando on Saturday for the Under Armour All-America game and hit the field for the first time on Sunday.
The QB is here.Texas A&M signee Haynes King will move to College Station on January 7th. pic.twitter.com/xYTWAt7Lfu— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) December 28, 2019
Haynes was at quarterback and John was working with the offensive line on Team Savage, the team Haynes will suit up for on Thursday in the All-America game.
Longview HC John King working with the OL on Team Savage this week. @coachjohnking pic.twitter.com/mVxob1BBqF— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) December 30, 2019
King, a Texas A&M signee, made a quick impression in the first practice session of the week with praise from NFL legend Ed Reed, who is serving a coach this week.
Texas A&M QB Haynes King on the money in back to back throws. The “Nice ball, Haynes” in the background is coming from NFL legend Ed Reed. @haynes_king10 pic.twitter.com/6j2cBOvYvM— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) December 30, 2019
Here's another video of King working in Orlando, courtesy of TexAgs.com recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger:
Haynes King rising to the occasion. It’s what he does. #GigEmGang @haynes_king10 pic.twitter.com/YluoAQlNp6— Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) December 30, 2019
Fans will get a glimpse of the action this week as practice sessions will air on Monday and Tuesday from 3-4:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Under Armour Skills Challenge will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.
The 2020 Under Armour All-America Game is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will air live on ESPN2.
Haynes will wear No. 10 in the game.