Haynes King
Longview quarterback Haynes King poses for a photo Thursday at Lobo Coliseum during a jersey presentation for his selection to the Under Armour All-America Game.

 Hayden Henry/News-Journal Photo

A box sat untouched in the King's garage for the better part of eight years until earlier in December.

One day, Haynes King just needed something to do.

"I pulled in the driveway one day and he had got on of those nets that we got him when he was 10 years old out and was hitting golf balls in the front yard," John King said. "That box was probably covered in dust."

Haynes took a little break from football following Longview's exit in the postseason, his last game as the Lobo quarterback.

The break, for both Haynes and John, didn't last long.

Both Kings arrived in Orlando on Saturday for the Under Armour All-America game and hit the field for the first time on Sunday.

Haynes was at quarterback and John was working with the offensive line on Team Savage, the team Haynes will suit up for on Thursday in the All-America game.

King, a Texas A&M signee, made a quick impression in the first practice session of the week with praise from NFL legend Ed Reed, who is serving a coach this week.

Here's another video of King working in Orlando, courtesy of TexAgs.com recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger:

Fans will get a glimpse of the action this week as practice sessions will air on Monday and Tuesday from 3-4:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Under Armour Skills Challenge will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2.

The 2020 Under Armour All-America Game is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will air live on ESPN2.

Haynes will wear No. 10 in the game.

