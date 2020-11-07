"But get this," an ESPN commentator said Saturday night as Texas A&M put the finishing touches on a road win over South Carolina.
"He threw the discus in high school. How many quarterbacks throw the discus?" the commentator asked. "And he ran the 400 meters. Who do you know in track that runs the 400 meters and throws this discus?
"Haynes King, that's the only one that I know."
Moments later, Longview's King threw his first collegiate touchdown pass as the No. 7 Aggies went on to rout the Gamecocks, 48-3.
King connected with tight end Max Wright for a 42-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter in his second action this season as a freshman for the Aggies. He had five carries for a team-high 43 yards in the Aggies' loss to Alabama earlier this season.
We see you @maxwright2k18!!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/BLUVjXUKbN— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 8, 2020
All of the above are familiar.
King threw the discus for the Lobos and won the district championship in 2019 with a throw of 157-04. He ran the 400 and 400 relay as well.
And he threw the football to tight end with 23 career touchdown passes to the tight ends at Longview, including 13 his sophomore season to Jaylin Brown.
That's No. 1 for HK.