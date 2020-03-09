Longview 2021 standouts Kaden Meredith and Kybrien Jamerson are racking up offers this offseason together.
That continued over the weekend.
Meredith picked up a pair of offers and Jamerson added another to his list on Sunday with both hearing from Southern Miss.
Arkansas State added to Meredith's two-offer day, giving him five since January 22 when he picked up offers from UTSA and Kansas.
Southern Miss was the fourth in that same span for Jamerson, who has heard from Kansas, UTSA and Texas Southern, which is the fourth school that have offered both of the incoming seniors.
As a junior for the Lobos, Meredith, who was a unanimous selection on the District 11-6A team, finished with 1,646 yards on 183 carries and 20 touchdowns, adding six catches for 102 yards and a kickoff return touchdown.
Jamerson, a physical and vocal presence at 6-2, 205, started as a junior for the Lobo defense, finishing with 58 tackles, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 3 PBUs and a FF. He's announced he will be attending Rivals Camp on March 14 and plans to visit Kansas for a junior day on March 21.