Longview 2021 running back Kaden Meredith has been putting in the work and patiently waiting.
It began to pay off on Wednesday.
Meredith announced on Twitter that he picked up an offer from the University of Texas at San Antonio from new Roadrunner head coach Jeff Traylor and then later announced offer No. 2 had arrived.
Kansas rounded out the two-offer day for the junior.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from UTSA💙🧡! #BirdsUp @Coach_Griffin_ @CoachTraylor pic.twitter.com/LCL19yY1Uo— kado🩸 (@etx_k) January 22, 2020
As a junior for the Lobos, Meredith, who was a unanimous selection on the District 11-6A team, finished with 1,646 yards on 183 carries and 20 touchdowns, adding six catches for 102 yards and a kickoff return touchdown.
#AGTG WOW! Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Kansas!❤️💙 #rockchalk @JoshuaEargle @coachjohnking pic.twitter.com/b7Ssn8bztR— kado🩸 (@etx_k) January 23, 2020
Meredith, a three-star prospect, had 72 carries for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns with an average of 34.2 yards on kickoff returns with a touchdown as a sophomore behind two 1,000-yard carries for the state champion Lobos in 2018.
William and Mary previously offered Meredith.