Led by the tight end duo of Austin Pencheon and Justin Beltran, nine Lobos were selected to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Pencheon and Beltran were named to the first team.
Congratulations to Longview Lobos who were selected to the THSCA Academic All-State Team. Your families, coaches, teammates and Lobo Nation are all proud of your hard work. LOBO UP! pic.twitter.com/cLSiJbkFfR— LOBO UP (@coachjohnking) December 9, 2020
FIRST TEAM
Austin Pencheon
Justin Beltran
SECOND TEAM
David Parks
Alex Zulueta
Jonathan Tutt
Dalton Serrato
HONORABLE MENTION
Aidan Diaz
De'Leon Jones
Kaden Meredith