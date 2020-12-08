Led by the tight end duo of Austin Pencheon and Justin Beltran, nine Lobos were selected to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Pencheon and Beltran were named to the first team.

FIRST TEAM

Austin Pencheon

Justin Beltran

SECOND TEAM

David Parks

Alex Zulueta

Jonathan Tutt

Dalton Serrato

HONORABLE MENTION

Aidan Diaz

De'Leon Jones

Kaden Meredith

