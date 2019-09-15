President Trump will return to Houston next Sunday for an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.
The White House has dubbed the Sept. 22 visit "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures."
"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the United States and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," the White House press office said in a statement.
The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir after the government in New Delhi last month stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its statehood.
After saying Howdy to Modi, Trump will travel to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he will be joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.