Jane Bland, the Texas Supreme Court’s newest justice, will be sworn in by Gov. Greg Abbott at 3 p.m. today in a ceremony that will include former Justice Jeff Brown’s oath to become a new U.S. District Court judge in Galveston.
Abbott nominated Bland, who served on Houston’s First Court of Appeals until she was defeated in the November elections amid a Democratic rout of urban-area appeals courts. Before that, she served on the Harris County District Court. She most recently was a partner with the Vinson & Elkins law firm in Houston.
Bland will assume the Place 6 seat of Brown, a Republican who was confirmed late last month to the federal bench.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brown last year. The Senate approved his nomination in July. Brown served on the Texas Supreme Court from 2013.
The ceremony in the court's courtroom will be broadcast live here.