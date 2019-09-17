Gov. Greg Abbott is leading an economic development mission to Japan and South Korea this week and next with the aim of strengthening economic and cultural ties between Texas and both nations.
“Leading manufacturing and tech companies have found a home in Texas because of our shared values and commitment to the free enterprise system,” Abbott said in a statement. "This mission will deepen our growing partnership."
The trip is being funded by the Texas Economic Development Corp.
Departing Friday and returning Sept. 27, the week-long mission will make stops in Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo in Japan, and Seoul in South Korea. Also making the trip will be representatives of 17 Texas businesses, chambers of commerce and economic development groups.
Japan is the fifth-largest export destination for goods from Texas, with $11.9 billion exported from Texas to Japan in 2018. Texas ranks No. 2 among the U.S. states for imports from Japan, with imports valued at $16.7 billion in 2018.
More than 400 Japanese companies have operations in Texas, including Komatsu, which builds heavy equipment in Longview. The state is home to the U.S. headquarters of Toyota Motor North America, Kubota Tractor and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
South Korea is the state's fourth-largest export destination, with $13.18 billion exported from Texas to Korea in 2018. Texas imports from South Korea in 2018 totaled $8.9 billion.
Read the press release below:
***
Governor Abbott To Lead Economic Development Mission To Japan And South Korea
AUSTIN — The Office of Governor Greg Abbott ... announced that the Governor will lead an economic development mission to Japan and South Korea. The delegation will depart on September 20 and return on September 27. The week-long mission will make stops in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo in Japan and Seoul, South Korea, to meet with CEOs, dignitaries, and other business leaders. The mission will strengthen the strong economic and cultural ties between Texas and the two nations, while exploring new areas for expansion in the business sector.
“Texas has a strong cultural and economic bond with Japan and South Korea, and this mission will deepen our growing partnership,” said Governor Abbott. “From Toyota to Mitsubishi, leading manufacturing and tech companies have found a home in Texas because of our shared values and commitment to the free enterprise system. I look forward to strengthening these critical relationships and building a brighter future for all those who do business and call Texas home.”
Japan is the fifth largest export destination for goods from Texas, with more than $12.1 billion exported from Texas to Japan in 2018. Texas ranks No. 2 among the U.S. states for imports from Japan, with imports valued at $16.7 billion in 2018. More than 400 Japanese companies currently have operations in Texas, including the U.S. headquarters of Toyota, Kubota Tractor Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Governor Abbott's office will be sending daily press updates throughout the trip. The trip will be sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.
The following organizations will be joining Governor Abbott’s mission:
- AEP Texas
- The Borderplex Alliance
- City Of Dallas - Office of Economic Development
- Dallas Regional Chamber
- Greater San Marcos Partnership
- Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative
- Happy State Bank
- Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce
- McKinney Economic Development Corporation
- McLane Group
- Temple Economic Development Corporation
- Texas Central
- Texas Economic Development Corporation
- Toyota Motor North America
- San Antonio Economic Development Foundation
- Seguin Economic Development Corporation
- Wipro