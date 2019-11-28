From the the Blue Santa Pub Crawl to making ornaments at Goodman Museum, Hit the Bricks this month is all about holiday cheer.
Hit the Bricks takes place the second Saturday of the month and offers events to bring people downtown.
The third annual Blue Santa Pub Crawl will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. It raises money for the Tyler Fraternal Order of Police's program to give gift cards to needy children for Christmas.
Participants must buy a ticket online at eguidemagazine.com/bluesanta. Tickets purchased before midnight Friday cost $25. Tickets purchased after that cost $35.
On Saturday, participants have to check in at ETX Brewing Co., 221 S. Broadway Ave., by 3 p.m. to get a T-shirt, lanyard, instructions and map. Beginning at 4 p.m., they being going to sites around downtown to pick pieces to complete their Santa costume.
A group shop with participants in costume is set for 8 p.m. at ETX Brewing.
Participants are encouraged to use the parking garage at Elm and Broadway.
The Blue Santa Pub Crawl is presented by EGuideMagazine.com and Visit Tyler.
Also set to take place as part of Hit the Bricks are:
• Rose City Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 302 S. Broadway Ave. Enjoy music while shopping for produce and food products.
• Shop Local Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Local vendors sell hand-made items and raise money for library programs.
• Holly Jolly Paws Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith County Animal Shelter, 322 E. Ferguson St. There will be free animal adoptions, live music, pictures with Santa, vendors and refreshments.
• Making Classic Ornaments, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., Goodman Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave. Make an ornament during he free family craft time.
• "Hello Future," noon to 4 p.m., Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St. See art that reflects interpretations of the future.
• Robotics, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Makerspace in Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave. Representative of Griffin Elementary School's robotics program help people operate robots.
• Live Nativity, 5 to 8 p.m., Foundry Coffee House, 202 S. Broadway Ave. Bethel Bible Church’s downtown campus and the Foundry Coffee House present a nativity scene.
• Azalea District Trail of Lights, 6 to 8 p.m. Azalea District. Take a drive through the Azalea District to see historic homes decorated for the holidays.
• "Beauty & The Beast," 7 p.m., Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. Caldwell Arts Academy stages the musical. Tickets are $3 for students, $5 for adults.
• Card 53, 8 p.m., Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. The improvisational comedy troupe celebrates its 10th anniversary. Tickets cost $15 and are available in advance at libertytyler.com.
• ETX Brewing Co., 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., 221 S. College Ave. The venue presents its annual Christmas party and ugly sweater contest.
• Rick's on the Square, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 104 W. Erwin St. The venue offers live music with no cover charge.