FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2009 file photo, Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden wears a dejected expression as he turns to leave Florida coach Urban Meyer after congratulating Meyer following Florida's 37-10 win over Florida during an NCAA football game in Gainesville ,Fla. The Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. He was 91 years old. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)