Ireland's DUP party leader Arlene Foster, centre, talks to the media with DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds, centre left, and Emma Little-Pengelly, centre right, following a meeting Wednesday with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland, as part of the UK, has an invisible land border with the Republic of Ireland in Europe, which is a main stumbling block to a Brexit deal, and Johnson depends on Northern Irish political parties for his working majority in parliament.