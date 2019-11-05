Boxing Schedule
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final); Nordine Oubaali vs. Takuma Inoue, 12, for Oubaali’s WBC World bantamweight title.
Saturday
At London, Daniel Egbunike vs. Billy Allington, 10, for the vacant BBBofC Southern Area super lightweight title; Michael McKinson vs. Luis Alberto Veron, 10, welterweights; Liam Walsh vs. Maxi Hughes, 10, for the vacant WBO European lightweight title.