Boxing Schedule
The Associated Press
Saturday
At First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.
At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong, 12, heavyweights; Charles Conwell vs. Patrick Day, 10, super welterweights; Josh Hernandez vs. Giovanni Mioletti, 10, super featherweights.
Oct. 18
At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia (ESPN), Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Artur Beterbiev, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC and Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweights; Luis Collazo vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10, welterweights; Michael Seals vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 10, light heavyweights.
Oct. 19
At Charleroi, Belgium, Ryad Merhy vs. Imre Szello, 12, for Merhy’s interim WBA World cruiserweight title; Mikalai Vesialou vs. Abdul Khattab, 12, for Vesialou’s WBA Continental middleweight title.
Oct. 25
At TBA, South Africa, Chayaphon Moonsri vs. Simpiwe Konkco, 12, for Moonsri’s WBC World/IBO minimumweight titles.
Oct. 26
At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Ngabu’s European cruiserweight title.