FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The Boy Scouts of America have reached an agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday, July 1, 2021 outlining a restructuring support agreement, or RSA, with attorneys representing abuse victims. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)