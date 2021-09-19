BUCS 48, FALCONS 25
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 48-25 on Sunday to extend their win streak to a franchise-record 10 consecutive games.
Brady improved to 9-0 lifetime against the Falcons (0-2), who have dropped seven in a row going back to last season, with three of those losses coming against the Bucs (2-0). Rob Gronkowski caught a pair of TD passes for the third straight game, including the Super Bowl.
TITANS 33, SEAHAWKS 30, OTSEATTLE — Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Tennessee, and Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime.
Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back, who carried them to a road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.
They left in silence, thanks to Henry, a terrific fourth-quarter drive from Ryan Tannehill and Seattle’s own missed opportunities.
CARDINALS 34, VIKINGS 33GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona topped Minnesota when Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right in the final seconds.
It was a fitting ending to a seesaw game that saw the lead change hands eight times.
Murray also ran for a touchdown and threw two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
RAIDERS 26, STEELERS 17PITTSBURGH — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns for Las Vegas, including a 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter.
Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who exited in the second quarter with a groin injury.
Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards for Pittsburgh (1-1), including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career.
RAMS 27, COLTS 24INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play.
The Rams have won three straight in this series and have taken all five road openers under coach Sean McVay.
Stafford wasn’t as proficient as he was in the season-opening victory over Chicago but he did play well — even after appearing to hit his right thumb on the helmet of Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the first half. He finished 19 of 30 for 278 yards, two TD passes and one interception.
BILLS 35, DOLPHINS 0MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury.
Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills (1-1), who have won six consecutive games in the series.
It was the second-worst shutout loss by the Dolphins (1-1) at home, topped only by a 43-0 defeat to New England in 2019.
BRONCOS 23, JAGUARS 13JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Courtland Sutton had nine catches for 159 yards, and the Broncos handed the Jaguars their 17th consecutive loss.
In Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Sutton showed he can be Teddy Bridgewater’s go-to guy. Sutton’s big day included a shoestring grab in the third quarter that surely rates among his best plays in four seasons.
Sutton had nearly half of Bridgewater’s 328 yards passing. Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with TD tosses to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant.
PATRIOTS 25, JETS 6EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones was smart and efficient, Damien Harris and James White had touchdown runs, and the Patriots took advantage of a nightmarish outing by Zach Wilson.
With the spotlight on the Mac vs. Zach matchup of rookie first-round quarterbacks, it was Jones who shined as Wilson was intercepted four times — twice by J.C. Jackson.
49ERS 17, EAGLES 11PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading San Francisco to the road win.
Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.
Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards.
PANTHERS 26, SAINTS 7CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and Carolina’s defense turned in another strong performance.
Darnold improved to 2-0 as Panthers starter, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina jumped to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints 274-65 in the first half.
Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers (1-1) defeated the Saints (1-1) for only the second time in the last 10 tries.
BEARS 20, BENGALS 17CHICAGO — Justin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago’s stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears to their first win of the season.
Roquan Smith returned an interception 53 yards for his first career touchdown, one of three straight picks thrown by Joe Burrow.
The Bears were up 20-3 before Burrow threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Fields then got intercepted at the Chicago 25 by Logan Wilson, who returned it to the 7. Burrow hit Tee Higgins with a TD on the next play, cutting it to 20-17 with 3:39 remaining. But the Bears (1-1) hung on for their third straight win over Cincinnati (1-1).
