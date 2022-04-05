A new brain injury support group will be soon be available to the residents of Longview.
The Pilot Club of Longview is forming the Longview Brain Injury Support Group. Pilot International is a global service organization that focuses on the prevention of brain injuries and helping people and families affected by brain-related disorders.
Currently, the closest brain injury survivor support group is in south Tyler. Pilot Club member Carolyn Ramirez said that a group was needed in Longview not only for brain injury survivors but also families and those affected by it
"The support group is not only for them (brain injury survivors) but their families and the caregivers as well," Ramirez said.
The kickoff meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 12 at First Lutheran Church in Longview. Subsequent meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month.
First Lutheran Church is at 3901 Bill Owens Pkwy in Longview.