MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
The 23-year-old Acuña did not put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to a cart before being taken from the field.
No further details on the extent of the injury were immediately available.
Phillies 11, Red Sox 2
BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak.
Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.
Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Ronald Torreyes had three hits. Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.
Giants 10, Nationals 4
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.
Anthony DeSclafani (10-3) had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.
Washington’s Starlin Castro singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Alcides Escobar added a two-run triple.
The Giants batted around twice in the first three innings to chase starter Jon Lester (2-4).
Athletics 8, Rangers 4, 11 innings
ARLINGTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland beat Texas.
Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.
J.B. Wendelken (2-1), the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings as the A’s won for the third time in nine games.
There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.
Texas’ Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered in a span of three pitches in the first.
Sean Murphy and Seth Brown went back-to-back in the A’s second.
Pirates 6, Mets 2, 1st Game
Mets 4, Pirates 2,
2nd Game
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and New York beat Pittsburgh for a doubleheader split.
Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick (1-1) with two outs in the third inning.
The Pirates won the opener behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.
All-Star Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the opener and an RBI single in the nightcap for the Pirates. Jacob Stallings connected for Pittsburgh in the second game.
Mets right-hander Tylor Megill allowed one run and four hits in 3 2/3 innings in the nightcap. Jeurys Familia (4-1) got the final out of the fourth, and Seth Lugo allowed Stallings’ homer in the sixth.
In the opener, Anderson (5-8) pitched five innings and hit a tiebreaking homer. , leading Pittsburgh past New York in the first game of a doubleheader. He won consecutive starts for the second time this season, allowing two runs and six hits.
Yankees 1, Astros 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York’s win over Houston.
Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole completed a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout. Cole (9-4) tied a season low in hits and struck out 12.
Zack Greinke (8-3) lasted just four innings, allowing three hits and one run in his first loss since May 25.
Rays 5, Blue Jays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save.
Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays. He opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first.
Twins 9, Tigers 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.
Niko Goodrum and Zack Short hit back-to-back solo homers in the second inning for Detroit.
White Sox 8, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
Chicago has won nine of i12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019.
Indians 14, Royals 6
CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.
Hernández’s 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado’s drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.
The Indians have beaten the Royals eight straight times this season. The Royals have dropped 15 of 18 to fall a season-worst 17 games under .500.
Reds 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee in a game that included three ejections.
Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.
Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall. Josh Osich (2-0) got one out in the eighth for the win.
Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer off Reds reliever Brad Brach in the eighth.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell, Brewers star Christian Yelich and the Reds’ Joey Votto were ejected.
Cardinals 6, Cubs 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and St. Louis blanked Chicago.
Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5) struck out seven in six innings, permitting five hits and walking one. He extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings.
The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Báez had two of the team’s six hits.
Zach Davies (5-6) gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.