Weekly bridge quiz answers
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 7 5 ♥-K 3 ♦-A Q 10 7 6 ♣-A 9 7
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — Many experts today, playing 15-17 1NT, would promote this hand by a point for the excellent 5-card suit. We like it! Open 1NT.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Void ♥-A Q 10 8 ♦-A J 7 ♣-Q J 10 7 6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♦ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — If you are sure that partner will take it as forcing, bid 3♣. If you are not sure, bid 6♣. It’s a reasonable gamble.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J ♥-J 7 6 4 ♦-A K 5 2 ♣-10 8 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ 1♠ Dbl 2♠
Negative
What call would you make?
A — You cannot sell out at the two level with four hearts. Despite the minimum, bid 3H.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 10 5 ♥-Q ♦-K 5 2 ♣-Q J 9 8 5
Partner opens 1♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Old-timers will bid 2♣. Many modern players, fearing that 2♣ would get the partnership too high, would bid 1S. Neither is wrong.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 10 9 8 6 4 ♥-K 9 ♦-K J 7 ♣-A
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ 2NT 4♥ 5♦
Both minors, at least 5-5
What call would you make?
A — Our partner, in a recent online game, bid 6♥. We like it!
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 5 ♥-10 9 7 5 ♦-A 8 7 5 ♣-A K
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — We rarely promote a hand without a long suit, but this hand is an exception. All those prime cards would make us treat this as 18 points. Open 1♦, planning to rebid 2NT.
