WEEKLY BRIDGE QUIZ ANSWERS
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ A J 10 8 7 ♥ Q 5 4 ♦ Q 10 ♣ 9 6 4
Partner opens 1♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — When partner opens 1♥ hand you have both a spade suit and a heart fit, you should not bid 1♠ unless the hand is good enough to jump to 3♥ next. We think this is. Bid 1♠.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ K Q 10 ♥ A ♦ A J 10 7 ♣ A 10 7 6 5
Right-hand opponent opens 1♠. What call would you make?
A — There are options, but we like a takeout double followed by a no trump bid should partner bid hearts.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ 9 6 ♥ Q 8 2 ♦ K 8 7 5 3 ♣ K 8 4
Partner opens 1♠ and right-hand opponent bids 2♣. What call would you make?
A — Nothing is perfect, but we like a negative double. Should partner bid hearts, pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ K Q 7 ♥ K 8 5 ♦ J 9 7 6 ♣ A 5 3
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — There is nothing to do. Pass.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ A Q 10 8 7 6 ♥ Q 10 8 6 ♦ Void ♣ K Q 10
Right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
A — Start with 1♠. You can double next should the opponents persist in diamonds.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠ A K Q J 6 4 ♥ 5 ♦ A J 9 6 ♣ K 5
Right-hand opponent opens 1♣. What call would you make?
A — This hand is too good to bid 1♠. Double and bid spades at your next turn.
- Bob Jones welcomes readersÕ responses sent in care of this paper or gorenbridge@aol.com.