Lawmakers’ support for protests blasted
HONG KONG — A spokesman for China’s ceremonial legislature condemned statements from U.S. lawmakers supportive of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, as more protests were planned Sunday following a day of dueling rallies that highlighted the political divide in the Chinese territory.
You Wenze called the lawmakers’ comments “a gross violation of the spirit of the rule of law, a blatant double standard and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”
He said that Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people and Chinese population as a whole rejected the actions of a “very small group of violent protesters” as well as “any interference of foreign forces.”
Salvini agrees to let 27 minors off ship
ROME — Italy’s hard-line interior minister buckled under pressure Saturday and agreed to let 27 unaccompanied minors leave a migrant rescue ship after two weeks at sea, temporarily easing a political standoff that has threatened the viability of the populist government.
In recent days, Premier Giuseppe Conte had written to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanding that minors be allowed off the boat. After initially refusing, Salvini wrote back Saturday with a three-page missive of his own saying he would do so but made clear it was Conte’s choice and that it didn’t set a precedent.
Authorities ease Kashmir clampdown
NEW DELHI — Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir began restoring landline phone services Saturday after a nearly two-week security crackdown and news blackout following a decision by India’s government to downgrade the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy.
Shahid Choudhary, a government administrator in Srinagar, the region’s main city, said restrictions were being lifted in most areas and government offices were open.
He also said on Twitter that food and other supplies were available “in abundance.”
Police said restrictions on the movement of people were relaxed in several parts of the region.
from wire reports
Rohit Kansal, another administrator in Srinagar, said there were six to seven minor incidents of protests in areas which remained under a lockdown, suggesting clashes with security forces. He said that eight people suffered injuries, but they were in stable condition. He didn’t give other details.