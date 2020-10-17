Personalizing a kitchen’s design is an opportunity to showcase true individuality. The space will feel like a true reflection of self when finished with handpicked details. Adding special touches throughout a space, from unique materials to striking statement pieces, can work together to form that cohesive, yet individualized feel.
Merge classic and modern design elements, such as wood cabinetry or richly veined marble, with smaller personalized touches that help to bring the room together. To unite varying design elements, consider adding a mixed stone backsplash to complement a central color scheme. By rooting the color palette in opulent shades of white, the space will evoke a sense of comfort. Warmer shades add polished neutrality, allowing striking details to shine against casement windows for a flood of natural light.
Select integrated appliances that seamlessly blend into the kitchen, rather than distract. Adding a stove-side niche places all essential seasonings within reach, while a mounted pot rack above the range keeps cookware in close proximity. Refresh existing storage options with brass and marble shelves to elevate traditional kitchen shelving.
Embrace elements that bring individuality into the space by opting for customizable, functional statement pieces. The Odin Kitchen Collection by Brizo provides expansive options for versatility, with seven warm-to-cool finishes, each creating a distinctively different expression. Additionally, maintain the clean, simple and functional Scandinavian design of the Odin Kitchen Collection by integrating personalized touches. A variety of handle options, from all-metal — matching finish or split finish — to wood, offer the ability to tailor the look.
Choosing impactful lighting, such as oversized, contemporary golden pendants, helps to guide the eye and create a primary focal point. Complete the kitchen with chic counter stools that create a sleek, sophisticated edge. The kitchen should reflect just the right amount of expression with accent pieces, letting the space tell a personalized story through sophisticated touches that speak for themselves.