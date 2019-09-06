ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Antonio Brown returned to the Oakland Raiders on Friday after a one-day absence and is set to play the season opener after apologizing following a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock that had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.
“I’m excited to be out here today,” Brown said in a brief statement after practice. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the organization. Enough talk now. I’m excited to be out here with my teammates and grateful for all the fans and I’m excited to be a part of the Raiders and see you guys soon.”
Brown addressed the team earlier in a meeting, a day after being sent home from the facility after a confrontation Wednesday at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.
“We had a team meeting where Antonio addressed the team,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We were up there with him, a couple of captains. We communicated back and forth when that was done we were all excited to move forward.”
ESPN reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown over the incident. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team.
A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown’s contract with the Raiders.
Coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.
“Antonio is back today,” Gruden said. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.