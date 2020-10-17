Creating a supply kit is part of being prepared for emergencies and disasters. Kits should include basic survival items but also things specific to your needs. Kits can have equipment to help with communication, things that reduce stress and more.
If you have a disability or health condition, your planning may be more complex. Consider these ideas from the Administration for Community Living while building your kit:
At least a three-day supply of water (1 gallon per person per day) and non-perishable food
Manual can opener
Flashlight
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
Extra batteries
Cell phone with chargers and backup battery
First-aid kit
Whistle or other help signal
Matches in waterproof container
Dust mask for contaminated air
Two cloth face coverings for each person at least 2 years old
Sleeping bag or blanket
Complete change of clothing
Personal hygiene items
Prescription and over-the-counter medicines
Eyeglasses or contacts
Garbage bags
Duct tape
Local maps
Pen and paper
Cash
Important documents (electronic or copies) such as insurance cards
List of all medications, dosages and allergies
List of assistive technology or other equipment, including brand, model, instructions and where the equipment came from
Contact information for health providers, caregivers and relatives
Braille or large-print labels for supplies
Weather radio with text, shaking and flashing alerts
Extra hearing aid batteries
Communication equipment
Backup communication options such as laminated cards or pictograms
Mobility Considerations
Information on size and weight of wheelchair
Extra batteries for equipment
Lightweight manual wheelchair if usual chair is powered
Spare low-tech mobility devices such as a cane or walker
Portable air pump and tire patch kit
Work gloves
Extra seat cushions and other medical items
Sensory Sensitivities
Handheld electronic devices with movies and games saved locally
Spare chargers and batteries
Sheets and twine, small popup tent or other privacy devices
Sensory dampeners such as headphones, weighted vests, sunglasses and nose plugs
Comfort items like snacks, clothing and aromas
A three-day supply of food and water
Medications
Animal first-aid kit
Proof of vaccinations and registration
A picture of you and your animal together to prove ownership
Collar or harness with ID and rabies tags
Microchip information
Leash
Crate or carrier
Sanitation items
Familiar items like toys and bedding
Visit ACL.gov/emergencypreparedness for more tools and information.