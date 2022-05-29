The Bullard Lady Panthers (40-3) will take on Sweeny (30-9) in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in the UIL Softball State Tournament at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Sweeny enters the state tournament on a six-game winning streak and swept Columbia 2-1 and 5-0 in the Class 4A Region IV finals.
Bullard rallied from a 5-4 loss to Melissa in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region II finals to win 5-0 and 2-0 to advance to state for the second straight year.
Corie Byrd and Berlynn McLaren leads Sweeny in the pitching circle, while Karli Glaze and Ma’rya Quarles are among the top hitting threats for the Lady Bulldogs.
The other semifinal is Iowa Park (37-3) against Liberty (36-6), which Bullard faced in the 2021 semifinals. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The 4A championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other East Texas representatives at the state tournament are Chireno, Lovelady and Mount Vernon.
Chireno (17-5) will play Hermleigh (15-6) in the Class 1A semifinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Lovelady (34-4-2) will face Stamford (26-4) in the Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Vernon (30-8-1) will take on Hallettsville (33-3) in the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
UIL Softball State Tournament
May 31-June 4
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Tuesday, May 31
Class 1A
Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6), 10 a.m.
D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6), 4 p.m.
Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Class 3A
10 a.m. – Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1), 10 a.m.
1 p.m. – Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1), 1 p.m.
Class 1A
Final, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Final, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
Class 3A
Final, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9), 4 p.m.
Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6), 7 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Class 5A
Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9), 10 a.m.
Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3), 1 p.m.
Class 6A
San Antonio O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6), 4 p.m.
Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
Class 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
Class 4A Final, 1 p.m.
Class 5A Final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Final, 7 p.m.