ATLANTA — Joe Burrow needed a year under his belt, along with a coaching change and a new wide-open offense, to really find his way at LSU.
Jalen Hurts didn’t have even that long to adjust, which makes his lone season at Oklahoma even more remarkable.
Now, two transfer quarterbacks will meet today in the Peach Bowl semifinal playoff game.
Top-ranked LSU (13-0) is a two-touchdown favorite over the No. 4 Sooners (12-1) — but the quarterback duel is downright tantalizing.
Burrow, the runaway Heisman Trophy winner, has completed nearly 78% of his passes for 4,715 yards, with a staggering 48 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Hurts, the Heisman runner-up, has dazzled with both his right arm and his legs. He’s completed just under 72% of his throws for 3,634 yards, 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions — and leads his team in rushing with 1,255 yards and 18 TDs.
Burrow, who left Ohio State after failing to earn a starting job, played solidly for LSU in 2018. He became a full-fledged star when the Tigers committed to the spread offense and hired Joe Brady away from the New Orleans Saints to serve as passing game coordinator.
Hurts led Alabama to the national championship game his first two seasons, only to lose the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. After watching from the bench as a junior, he graduated early and transferred to Oklahoma to play one more year.