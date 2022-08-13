Greenside Beverage Co. and Cace's Kitchen opened their doors this past week in downtown Longview.
Located at 102 N. Green St., Greenside is a new bar that serves natural wines and beer. At 104 N. Green St., Cace's Kitchen is inside the same building as Greenside and the same building where the original Johnny Cace's restaurant opened in 1949.
"It's been great," said Bessie Hudson, who owns Greenside with her husband, Hudson. "We've been really pleased and honored by all the support."
The store has a rotating list of beers on tap and wine available by the glass.
A grand opening event for Greenside will be held during the fall. Business hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is from 4-6 p.m., when drinks by the glass are $1 off.
Cace's Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-6p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Snow cone shop reopens
Brian and Scott’s Snowballs has a new owner and a new location.
The more than 30-year-old snow cone business previously was located in the Chaparral Plaza shopping center off Judson Road. It reopened as a food truck, at the main entrance to Longview Mall. Alecia Riley-Francis bought the business from Jo Lynn Crane.
Normal hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Cajun restaurant on Alpine
Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp. expects to open soon at 1204 Alpine Road in Longview.
C.D. Hollins and his son-in-law, Darrin Teixeira, operate the business together. They already operate a food truck in Harrison County and they expect to bring it to Longview as well. Hollins, a Longview resident who is originally from Bastrop, Louisiana, said he is a preacher in Marshall who also teaches in the religion department at Wylie College. He acquired his cooking skills from his grandmother in Louisiana, he said.
"I hope the dine-in restaurant will be open soon," Hollins said, but didn't yet have a definite opening date. The Duce's Cajun Kitchen Corp. food truck was finishing its inspections this past week with expectations to open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mafia Street Vape and Brew, 906 W. Loop 281.
Hollins has operated Cajun restaurants in other areas before. Gumbo is their specialty, he said, and he makes that and jambalaya each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. His son-in-law — the restaurant and food truck are named for his deceased brother — makes Cajun rice from scratch, along with boudin balls; and seafood, chicken and sausage po' boys. The menu also includes meat pies and crawfish meat pies as well as their signature homestyle cheeseburgers.
Dine-in restaurant hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday once it opens, and weekends will feature Soul Food Saturday, with fresh greens, sweet yams, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, baked and fried chicken, meatloaf, beef tips with rice and gravy and other items.
Hollins also is a proud father of five and grandfather of seven, ages 1-12, with an eighth on the way.
"We're going to make this community our retirement," he said, adding that he loves the schools for his grandchildren.