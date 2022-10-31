The City of Longview City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation. The public
hearing will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will be held in the
Council Chambers of the Jo Ann Metcalf Municipal Building located at 300 W. Cotton Street, Longview,
Texas.
The public hearing will be held to consider a proposed annexation of approximately 84.920 acres of land
within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction in Harrison County located along Neiman Marcus Parkway,
east of Big Oak Boulevard.
Home News Business Local
Planned 72-home development seeking city of Longview annexation
By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com Sep 28, 2022
Local developer Casey Evans is planning what he said will be roughly 72 “very nice homes” on Smelley Road.
The approximately 45-acre development is east of FM 2208, in an area that is in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, outside the city limits. Evans is seeking for the land to be annexed into the city of Longview.
The City Council will conduct a public hearing and consider the request during it’s 5:30 p.m. meeting Oct. 13 at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Prestige Creek consists of about 73 home lots and will be in the Hallsville school district. Evans also is seeking to have the land designated by city zoning for single family homes, which he said would be 2,500 square feet or larger.
Land that is annexed joins the city with an agriculture designation, but he is seeking the zoning change and annexation simultaneously. The planning and zoning commission already approved the zoning change, which will now go before the council.
“It’s better for the homeowners,” to be within the city limits, Evans said, because they’ll get Wcity water, sewer and trash services and be covered by the Longview Fire Department. “There’s a lot of pluses.”
Depending on how long it takes to receive the necessary approvals from the city of Longview, Evans expects he would begin work on the development in six to eight months.
Roads will be concrete, with curbs and gutters, sidewalks and “nice” entryways, Evans said.
“It’s going to be very nice,” he said.
