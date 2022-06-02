Tia Junita's Fish Camp Restaurant
Update the existing shell of the old Johnny Case's building. Spray foam insulation, ADA compliant restrooms, and
reroof.
13373
APPLIED
5/24/2022 11:25:12AM
CAL2022-5907
1501 W MARSHALL AV
CALT
Business:
Activity Data Report by Permit Type
City of Longview, Texas
5/20/2022 12:00:00AM to 5/27/2022
6/2/2022 4
Applicant: Work Phone: Cell:
Contractor: Priddy Design & Construction, L.L.C. Work Phone: 903.387.3523 Cell:
Contractor: Priddy Design & Construction, L.L.C. Work Phone: 903.387.3523 Cell:
Occupancy:
Valuation: $725,000.00 Fees Req: $2,805.92 Fees Col: $2,805.92 Bal Due: $0.00