Tia Junita's Fish Camp Restaurant

Update the existing shell of the old Johnny Case's building. Spray foam insulation, ADA compliant restrooms, and

reroof.

13373

APPLIED

5/24/2022 11:25:12AM

CAL2022-5907

1501 W MARSHALL AV

CALT

Business:

Activity Data Report by Permit Type

City of Longview, Texas

5/20/2022 12:00:00AM to 5/27/2022

6/2/2022 4

Applicant: Work Phone: Cell:

Contractor: Priddy Design & Construction, L.L.C. Work Phone: 903.387.3523 Cell:

Occupancy:

Valuation: $725,000.00 Fees Req: $2,805.92 Fees Col: $2,805.92 Bal Due: $0.00

