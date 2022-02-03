Once a week, Bre’Ana McClendon and her classmates Javier SanMiguel and Cody Brantley and teacher Suzanne Puryear gather at Shawn Ingram's business, Custom Graphics on Gilmer Road
On the most recent Wednesday, though, it wasn't just them. Local businesspeople Michelle Gamboa, Kristin Koonce and Ben Norris gathered around a table with the, talking and laughing with the Pine Tree High School students. As they spoke, the students folded t-shirts and placed them into clear plastic bags. It's a job they do each week at Custom Grahics.
"I know how to fold shirts and bag shirts," McClendon said, shortly after she's pointed at Ingram and said. "I like to pick on him."
Cody said he likes the work they do at Custom Graphics and the soon to be 18-years-old said he hopes to get a job when he finishes school.
"It feels like family," he said of being at Custom Graphics.
In short, it was a day that was checking off all the reasons that Purryar brings these life skills students to Custom Graphics. She's been teaching students with intellectual disabilities at the high school for six years. She takes her students to different businesses to learn job skills and help prepare them for life as adults.
"We can do all kinds of things and small jobs in the classroom," she said. "Until they go out into the community and experience that — then it becomes more real to them."
Ingram, Gamboa, Koonce and Norris are part of a group who hope to expand on those opportunities the students have.
Suzanne Purryear, teacher of life skills and vocational classes
Intellectual disabilities
Three that I take out with me. I have others that go with me. We go to different places. His place once a week
I have ben teaching at ahte hs. For six ars. We go out so they can get job skills. We can do alknds of thing nad imsl jobs in the classsrom. Untni they go out aint he com and epxer that – then it becomes more real to them.
Hopefully find something my stunet sowuld be able o do if hired or given the chance.
We have gone to the dream cener for all six years. We hang up lcothes, we sort clothes, at one tie we would actually clean up the aea where they sold the clothes. Retail skills.
We’ve gone to gifts of gace – anoher resale shop, sorted htorugh shoes, color coded, dres the mannequins some.
Drug emporium – face he shelves – all th products facing out front, all in order. Making sure the shelves are all in ordre, it’s in the same spot, not expired, thngs like that. That’s ometig a lto fo my students would be abl ot od.
I just try to go and fnd things. I hae to knocn on door snad get peoepl to come in.
When shan had the idea of his budisss groups. I said I need a door open. Tht’s it.
They’re awedsome. The can do thng. It might nto be a person a – one to two step thigs they an do – and they’ll d oit and htye’l do it beautifully too.
We have a little system here. One students folks the fhrirst. Once student folds the bag with a card. Other has to lookat size, put size sticker on ack, seals up bag.
It’s a folding shirt plastic contraption thing. He does that and he’s perfect at it.
My biggest motive fow hat I do – I don’t wan tmy student who arecapbale at owrkng of some kind of job. Hey’ll gt missed over osme. I don’t’ want them to sit ath hoe and sd noting. Unfiling that just breaksmy heart.
They should be arnignsome money, as normal of an adult as they can be.
I dot’n want them to sitting around – that’s my long range.
Sometimes it is just becuas ehtey don’t’ know what to expect. If you sa domsting aobt a studne twith an inet diaiblt. Autism – they can work. Given skills, insrucions. They just don’t really know what to expect. Do’t really know- I think it’s really an education kdin fo thing an awareness is huge.
Sicnethe eignnin of the school year – this Wednesday will be first time I’ve been able to tlak to them. I’e not had any contact with anybody else.
He told me that several of the people he talkedto abot this – daughter special needs – it’s not uncommon. It’s just not that. We do clal them special needs. They do have a n intenlluation ability some of the just need- TWC works with us some too. Summers – job coach – somebo to go and coach them how to do things. Eventually do things on their own. A little
I remember in the senth grade I knew I wanted to work with this popou of people . it’s alawyas been in m hearat.
I have a desire ot help the be the very est tey can be. Deire not to be made fun of and feel different. I go o mission trips – went to special needs orphanage – all of them came ot me and sat on the couch with me. Others – I’m maybe not threatening, sense I rally care. It as just always eeen in my heart. Love in my heart.
It fills them with pride. Their selfesteem is boostd. They talk about it. I can do this. I learned this.
It gives them a purpose. It makes them feel worthwhile. The are diff and a lot of htem feel that. I have all levels. I have some thtt atdo know the difference dnt ehy see the different. The more we na make them not to so different.
I’e neer seen them as different. I just see them as who they area. Oer 0w years working with population.
One girl, two boys, Hispanic shy and softspoken – cody
Bre’Ana McClendon
Javier SanMiguel
Cody Brantley
High school two sophomr and a juior
Four from pine tree, myself, I’m hoing Christine koontz, ben Norris, michelle gamboa
We haven’t had our first networking meeting yet. Core group
Longview Connections – Chelsea Dorgan, bubba’s 33; for breakfast meeting first and third Thursday of the oney, ight now plan is now, I was thinking originally around 7 a..m. maybe 8:30
We’re not like the networking gropus – BNI, prettu stringent, more of a laid bak, interaction, facebook page, we hvaen’t invited people to like it. Start sharing it – 17th of this month first meeting, mabe kick off meeting
We’ll be ther at bubba’s 33. Somebody ill be at eh door with afishbow, dorp card in fishbowl, price $5 – first two meetings – breakfast sponsor at every meeting, come in and have donuts, sausage biscuits10 minutes start ta 8:30, brief introduction, breakfast sponsor PP, banner, handouts, once they’e done we’ll have our meeting emcee –drawing cards ou of fishbowl, 15 to 30 seconds, to introduce business
At the end of the meeting everyone is going to be allowed encourage some folks to bring a cap, squeeze ball with logo – bak in the fishbowl, the goal is for it o be interactive fun and if wpoeple wena to get involve.d help out businesses grow.
Networking all about
We are gongot have an outreach $5 folks put in the door – go to no. 1 – Chelsea Dorgan – no charge – if she’s got somebody there and they’re hopefully clean pu afer outselve s- tip – core group – as far as the rest of that mone goe s- our outreach right now is going tobe life skills with the pie ree hghs chool. Maybe other school programs. We’re gong to take off a little bit at a time.
Really, noting, the just need businesses to pen their doors and let them in. employable.
We need a coach a bridge – TWC along those lines. What we wee talking – apply to help paying a job coach. At the end of the eyra my plan is if those programs don’t need that money… core grop – get together – michelle gamboa – CASA – maybe we wan to give it to CASA or ambucs, we come up with htree potential organizations to benefit with that money. Have a vote – three potential organizations benefit –
Networking group first, but I’m a big beleievin communit and outreacadn payng it fwrad. I’m think if we can get together and benfiet each other as business… then as a group we benfit others.
This has kind of been in the markes for me for three years now. Wasn’t aware. Started working with PT, all the coaches, the AD, jodby berryhill, steve clugston, they started getting shirt sna dstuff form me. They were wanting to get something for the life skills program. They wre talking about setting up screen print.
Scree printing can be a very messy process, new to dtg direct to garment – big printer – sinead of paper, shirt, print directy on shirt. There’s ltos of benefits to that.
Screen printing – it’s just like printing color picture on a piece of paper. I’m looking into this. Trade show, mjennifer Lindsay, might be a good fit – another thing it does – screen print - $25 per color to set machine up. With this I can do one shirt. Doesn’t’ matter . I was tring to fill that void. Hen I bougt mine three years – now theres one other
Bought machine, got back with steve clugston – technician – spend a awhole day with us, Suzanne came. She gt the first shirt we ever printed. Tony hollands – guy over projects, expansions,
They made a deal with estman credit union. Set up a pie tree outfitters – trying to figure out something to st soetihng up. People like me – in talking with Suzanne – she needs companies to allow her to bring thoe children in there and show thosekiddos there is oseting I can do and n. 2 show potential employers these kids are employable.
I think the lord just moved.
Be interested in beign core member – ben Norris – met at ambucs – I just felt led to ask hm – little boy with down’s. in talking to him. He was just like in awe. Talking – what are we going to do when it’s time for him to go to school. Michelle gamboa – special needs as well. Chelsea Dorgan special needs osn – I’m hopgn we’ve got the right gorp together and – grow business, outreaches.
Panther chameleons