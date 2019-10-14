Marybel Batjer, of the California Public Utilities Commission, speaks during a news conference in July as Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on in Sacramento, Calif. California’s utility regulator is issuing a series of sanctions against Pacific Gas and Electric for what it calls “failures in execution” during the largest planned power shut-off in state history to avoid wildfires. Batjer said Monday the utility needs to have a goal of restoring power within 12 hours instead of its current 48 hours, minimize the scale of future outages and better communicate with the public and local officials.