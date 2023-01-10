Poor but honest folks, my father was the son of a carpenter and a gardener. He was taught from an early age that if you did not take care of your tools, you did not work, and, therefore, did not eat.
Growing up, I watched as every tool was carefully cleaned and put away. Water was not always available out in the fields to clean the tools as needed. Dad devised a clever method to not only remove the dirt but also rust from some of his larger farm tools. He would fill a bucket with sand and then pour oil into the sand. He would then plunge his shovel or pitch fork repeatedly in and out of the sand. The abrasiveness of the sand removed not only the soil remnants but also any rust formation. The oil provided a protective coating and rust prevention. All that was left was a wipe with a clean cloth and to store the tools in a protected location. It is a quick transition to a smaller version for hand pruners and spades.
Rust is not the only enemy to a successful garden. There is the worry of transmitting disease from plant to plant when using pruners and garden tools. Disinfecting tools is a must.
A solution of 10% bleach and 90%water is successful at killing most bacteria and plant viruses that threaten the health of your garden. A 30-minute soak is recommended for complete sanitation especially on rough surfaces. Bleach wipes are available for fast easy use in the garden setting and are mostly effective at 30 seconds. The negative factors of using bleach include the corrosiveness of the bleach on the tools, requiring the tools to be rinsed after soaking. There are also health risks from inhaling fumes and skin irritation.
It should be noted that the bleach dissipates to half strength in two hours and is no longer effective. Alcohol at 70-100% strength can be used to do the 30 minute soak and wipes are also available. There is no need to rinse the tools afterward and the health risks are minimal.
A third, and again, less corrosive product to do a tool soak are pine oil products. This requires a 25% pine oil and 75% water solution soak for 30 minutes.
Whichever product you decide to use, the final step after disinfection should be to replace that protective coating of oil and store your tools away from any moisture concerns. For the best gardening practice keep your tools sharp, disinfected and rust free.
My dad would be proud. Happy gardening.