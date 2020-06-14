Care-free days at theme parks giving way to virus safeguards

n this photo from May 23 people ride the Roller Coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah. After a season break that was extended for months by COVID-19 restrictions, Utah’s amusement park, Lagoon, reopened for business just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Amusement parks of all sizes are adjusting everything from selling tickets to serving meals while trying to reassure the public and government leaders that they’re safe to visit amid the coronavirus crisis and warnings against large gatherings.