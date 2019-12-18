ARLINGTON – Ten programs in the glorious history of Texas High School football have claimed at least seven state championships.
The Carthage Bulldogs joined that list on Friday, capping a perfect season with a win over Waco La Vega in the Class 4A Division I State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
It marked the third time in the past five seasons Carthage and La Vega have met in the playoffs, but the first time for all the marbles.
In 2015, La Vega won 39-3. The Bulldogs returned the favor two years later with a 46-39 win.
Those games were state semifinal matchups, but on Friday the big trophy was on the line and when that happens under Scott Surratt, Carthage finds a way to win.
Carthage has now won seven state championships in seven tries under Surratt, who has compiled a gaudy 165-28 record in 13 seasons with the Bulldogs.
The seventh state title moves Carthage into the top 10 all time in championships, joining Richland Springs, Katy, Southlake Carroll, Celina, Aledo, Abilene, Plano, Brownwood and Mart as the only other programs in Texas with at least seven championships.
And the championships have come in bunches for Carthage.
After losing to A&M Consolidated (35-16) in the 1991 Class 4A state championship game, the Bulldogs would not play for another title until 2008 – defeating Celina 49-37 for the 3A Division II title.
The Bulldogs made it a repeat the next season with a 13-12 win over Graham, and locked up a three-peat in 2010 with a 46-22 victory over Coldspring-Oakhurst.
After a two-year “drought,” Carthage defeated district rival Kilgore, 34-23, for the 3A Division I championship and then went back-to-back again in 2016 and 2017 with wins over Wylie (31-17) and Kennedale (49-21) to earn 4A Division I championships.
After finishing 14-1 a year ago, the Bulldogs opened the 2019 season ranked No. 2 behind defending state champion La Vega.
The Bulldogs rolled through the regular season unbeaten, with their biggest tests coming against East Texas powers Gilmer (a 24-15 win), Pleasant Grove (a 35-14 win) and Van (a 21-7 win).
After closing out district play with a 49-11 win over Kilgore, the Bulldogs opened the playoffs with convincing wins over Athens (49-14), Lumberton (55-17) and Crandall (52-21). A 24-7 win over Midlothian Heritage put the Bulldogs in the state semifinals, where they escaped with a 49-42 win over Lampasas to punch their ticket.
The Bulldogs would not be denied, defeating La Vega and putting the bow on the school’s seventh state title and the third perfect season in school history – joining the 2009 and 2017 teams.